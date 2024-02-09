Product Engineering Services Market 2024: Size, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunity And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

How big is the product engineering services market ?

The global product engineering services market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032.

Product engineering services (PES) represent consulting activities that are provided by companies to aid businesses with the design, development, testing, and production of a new product. These services use advanced technologies and specialized hardware, software, interfaces, programming tools, and information technology (IT) solutions for numerous product development processes. They are extensively utilized for mechanical and electrical engineering, software and firmware development, quality assurance, design improvement, lifecycle management, regulatory support, product simulation, modeling, testing, customization, certification, etc. Consequently, these consulting activities find extensive applications across several sectors, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, etc.

Product Engineering Services Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of PES by companies and organizations to refine new ideas, integrate advanced technologies, optimize performance, incorporate recent innovations, etc., is primarily augmenting the product engineering services market. Furthermore, they are also utilized to provide a greater level of expertise and specialization, which is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the growing integration of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze vast amounts of data, automate concept generation, improve product design, aid engineers in making informed decisions, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) to create immersive design experiences, explore and manipulate three-dimensional (3D) item models, visualize new concepts, etc., is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the inflating industrialization levels and the increasing investments in R&D activities by key market players to introduce advanced PES solutions are expected to fuel the product engineering services market in the coming years.

Accenture plc

AKKA Technologies (The Adecco Group)

Capgemini SE

Happiest Minds Technologies

HCL Technologies Limited

Nous Infosystems

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited Xoriant Corporation, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global product engineering services market based on service type, enterprise size, industry vertical and region.

Breakup by Service Type:



Product Design and Development Services



Product Development



Design Support

Prototype Testing

Process Engineering Services

Implementation and Integration Services

Support and Maintenance Services Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce Others

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

