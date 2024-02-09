Microencapsulation Market Share, Size, Demand, Latest Trends, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled

" Microencapsulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ; offers a detailed analysis of the microencapsulation market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global microencapsulation market size reached US$ 9.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during 2023-2028.

What is Microencapsulation?

Microencapsulation represents a protective technology that helps encapsulate solid, liquid, or gaseous material into microparticles. The material enclosed is usually released in various ways, such as physical pressure, friction, wall dissolution, diffusion, biodegradation, etc. Microencapsulation provides numerous advantages, including improved efficacy, reduced toxicity, enhanced patient compliance and convenience, etc., when compared to conventional dosage forms. It also aids in prolonging the action of drugs, solidifying liquids, improving the stability of thermochromic mixtures, etc. Consequently, microencapsulation finds extensive applications across several end-use industries, such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, agrochemicals, etc.

Microencapsulation Market Trends:

The expanding pharmaceutical industry and the escalating prevalence of numerous chronic diseases are primarily strengthening the microencapsulation market. In line with this, the rising need to reduce adverse treatment effects, improve therapeutic efficacy by targeting the intended site, control drug release from encapsulated microparticles, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth.

Additionally, microencapsulation is gaining traction for enhancing the stability of drugs by forming a barrier between the drug and external environment and improving the solubility of insoluble drugs by particle size reduction. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the inflating demand for highly-efficient product variants in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, which utilize functional ingredients to improve flavor, color, and texture properties of products, is expected to fuel the microencapsulation market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Coating Material:



Carbohydrates

Gums and Resins

Lipids

Polymers Proteins

Breakup by Core Form:



Solid

Liquid Gas

Breakup by Technology:



Spray Technology

Dripping Technology

Emulsion Technology

Coating Technology Others

Breakup by Application:



Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Household and Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Agrochemicals

Construction

Textiles Others

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa Latin America

