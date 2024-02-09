Electric Blankets Market Size 2024, Demand, Growth Drivers, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global electric blankets market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56% during 2024-2032.

Electric blankets consist of electric heating wires and control units that allow users to adjust the temperature of the blanket. They are used to pre-heat the bed and keep individuals warm and cozy, especially during winters. Electric blankets are generally manufactured from wool, cotton, polyester, or acrylic materials with an integrated wiring system. They are essentially used across countries with long and harsh winters, especially in the polar or temperate regions. Nowadays, electric blankets are available in the form of over blankets, under blankets, and electric pods. In recent years, they have gained preference due to their affordability, ease of use, and maximum comfort, allowing consumers to access multiple heat adjustment settings.

Electric Blankets Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by improving living standards and inflating incomes. As a result, consumers have become inclined toward luxurious, comfortable and premium bedding items, such as electric blankets. Besides this, there has been an increasing demand for electric blankets as they help relieve individuals suffering from pain-related ailments during low temperatures. Electric blankets are also comparatively less expensive than heaters and thus preferred over them. Manufacturers are developing waterproof, stain-resistant, battery-powered, lightweight, and mobile chargeable variants of electric blankets. Moreover, several companies are producing well-insulated sheets lined with thick fleece to provide natural insulation and warmth. For instance, Medisana HDW designed a blanket made from microfiber fleece, which is machine washable and equipped with four levels of heat setting for better control. The introduction of these products is significantly providing a positive impact on the market.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the electric blankets market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Argos Limited (J Sainsbury Plc)

Beurer GmbH

Biddeford Blankets LLC (Microlife Corporation)

CDB Goldair

Glen Dimplex Group

MAXSA Innovations LLC

Morphy Richards Limited

Shavel Associates Inc.

Silentnight Group Ltd.

Slumberdown Group Limited Sunbeam Products Inc. (Newell Brands Inc)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global electric blankets market based on type, size, material, distribution channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:



Electric Under Blankets Electric Over Blankets

Breakup by Size:



Single Size

Double Size King Size

Breakup by Material:



Wool

Cotton

Polyester

Acrylic Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Breakup by End User:



Commercial



Hotels



Hospitals

Others Residential

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

