Dark Web Surveillance: Market Dynamics And Emerging Opportunities 2031

Increase in competition in businesses, cyber fraud, threat, legislation, user needs, and project risks drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Dark Web Intelligence Market ," The dark web intelligence market was valued at $341.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dark web intelligence offers security measures against ransomware attacks, ensuring protection and facilitating a swift return to normal operations. Additionally, by proactively detecting cyber threats and analyzing dark web content, it serves as a crucial tool in preventing cybercrimes and gaining insight into criminal behavior. Whether conducting standalone investigations solely on the dark web or integrating data from surface and deep web sources, leveraging dark web intelligence is indispensable in combating cybercrime. Moreover, with organizations increasingly transitioning to cloud-based operations, significant players in the dark web intelligence sector are poised to adapt to this evolving landscape.

The dark web intelligence market trends in Asia-Pacific are expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Owing to rapid technological advancements, digitization of economies, and government initiatives as well as increased expandable income among the region's middle-income population are the key factors that power the overall economy's growth of the Asia-Pacific region. The cyber risk technologies in Asia-Pacific coupled with regulations from various organizations and government bodies to protect from cyber threats, help to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing digitalization towards business processes is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the dark web intelligence market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global dark web intelligence market is projected to experience significant growth, primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of cyber fraud in recent times. The emergence of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum has further fueled the demand for dark web intelligence solutions, as cybercriminals often demand ransom payments in untraceable crypto assets. Moreover, advancements in cybersecurity, antivirus, and malware protection technologies have impacted the market size, prompting a need for dark web intelligence solutions tailored for mobile devices. Additionally, the growing popularity of cloud-based operations among industries has heightened the necessity for robust dark web intelligence to address security vulnerabilities, especially concerning misconfigured cloud infrastructures that are susceptible to ransomware attacks.

In terms of enterprise size, large enterprises dominated the dark web intelligence industry in 2021 and are anticipated to maintain this dominance in the forecast period. The adoption of dark web intelligence by large enterprises is increasing to ensure the safe and secure operation of their businesses, particularly as they integrate vast amounts of data into cloud environments to enhance speed, accuracy, and scalability across their value chains. However, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are poised to experience the highest growth in the dark web intelligence market in the coming years, driven by a rising demand to optimize business capabilities and supported by government initiatives promoting digital campaigns for SMEs worldwide.

Regarding industry verticals, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector dominated the dark web intelligence market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership position due to the sector's heightened vulnerability to cyber threats, given the substantial volume of critical value data it handles. Conversely, the information technology (IT) and telecommunications sector is forecasted to witness the highest growth in the dark web intelligence market during the forecast period. The digitalization initiatives and technology-driven transformations spurred by the global pandemic present lucrative opportunities for dark web intelligence solutions within the IT and telecom industries. Moreover, the availability of powerful analysis tools and capabilities empowers security analysts, threat hunters, and IT personnel to swiftly assess and mitigate follow-on attacks, further propelling market growth.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the dark web intelligence market, include Alert Logic, Blueliv, Carbonite, Inc., DarkOwl, Digital Shadows, Echosec, Enigma, Flashpoint, IntSights, KELA, NICE Actimize, Proofpoint, Inc., Searchlight Security, Sixgill, Terbium Labs, Verisign, and ZeroFox. This study includes market trends, Dark Web Intelligence Market Analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

