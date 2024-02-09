Exploring The Aerospace Composite Market: Trends, Analysis, And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Aerospace Composite Market ," forecasting significant growth in the industry. According to the report, the global aerospace composite market, valued at $29.6 billion in 2022, is expected to reach $87.0 billion by 2032, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Growth Factors:

The market growth is primarily driven by the demand for lightweight materials in aerospace applications, aimed at improving fuel efficiency. Carbon fibers, known for their tensile strength and lightweight properties, are particularly in demand for their ability to reduce structural weight without compromising strength. However, the high initial costs associated with composite materials in aerospace pose a challenge to market expansion. Nonetheless, the increasing demand for next-generation aircraft presents lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Segment Analysis:

Fiber Type: Carbon fiber held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the aramid fiber segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate, attributed to its applications in lightweight and durable components for aircraft interiors.

Manufacturing Process: Automated Tape Laying (ATL) or Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue leading. On the other hand, the "other" segment, encompassing various processes like injection molding and compression molding, is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate.

Aircraft: Commercial aircraft accounted for the highest market share in 2022, driven by the industry's focus on environmental sustainability through fuel efficiency. However, the business and general aviation segment is forecasted to experience the highest growth rate due to increased emphasis on fuel efficiency.

Region: North America held the largest market share in 2022, with the U.S. being a key player in aerospace technology. Nonetheless, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by the active adoption of aerospace composites across various applications.

Leading Market Players:

Key players in the aerospace composite market include Bally Ribbon Mills, DuPont, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SGL Carbon, Solvay, Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED, Toray Industries Inc, and VX Aerospace Corporation. These companies are employing various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, and expansions to enhance their market presence and maintain competitiveness.

The report offers detailed insights into the performance, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives of these market players, providing a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.

