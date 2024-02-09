No Relief From Intense Cold In Kashmir, Jammu Temp Below Normal

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 9 (IANS) Intense cold continued in Kashmir on Friday due to clear night sky as minimum temperature remained below normal in Jammu division.

A Meteorological (MeT) Department statement said that Srinagar had minus 4.8, Gulmarg minus 9 and Pahalgam minus 10.3 as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 16.1 and Kargil minus 19.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 5.3, Katra 5.8, Batote 3.3, Bhaderwah minus 1.6 and Banihal 2 as the night's lowest temperature.

The MeT office has forecast dry weather with clear night sky till February 14 which means the intense cold is likely to continue at least for another four to five days.

