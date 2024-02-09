Zayn Malik Accused Of Asking For Threesome '40 Times'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Singer Zayn Malik, who is a former One Direction member, was accused of asking for ménage à trois "40 times" by a TikTok user after they met on a dating app.

The user, who goes by the name Sam Fisher and resides in Pennsylvania, uploaded a video to tell her story about her intimate relationship with the 31-year-old British singer.

In the clip, she claimed that he sent her a Direct Message from his verified Instagram account after they met on Tinder. She said that they continued communicating through text messages before they decided to see each other in person, reports aceshowbiz.

She said: "At the time I figured it'd probably be a one and done thing, but it continued. Probably longer than it should have."

She went on to note that he messaged her "every few weeks" during their "easy" and "casual" relationship. She claimed that things began to "change" after she let him know that she was previously in a romance with a woman.

Sam recalled: "From that moment, (Zayn) got it in his head that he wanted a threesome. He asked probably 40 different times for a threesome with me and somebody that I chose."

She further shared that he told her not to reveal his identity to a second woman who would join them in the bedroom. The then admitted that she pulled out of the deal due to personal concerns when she found the second woman, leaving him enraged.

Aside from telling the story, Sam released a number of screenshots of her alleged text exchanges with Malik in her previous videos, one of which she captioned, "Story time coming on how I met Zayn Malik through tinder and the nine months I spent hooking up with him."

Not stopping there, she also unveiled many never-before-seen photos of the singer. While some of the pictures saw him shirtless, one snap showed him flaunting his blonde hair.

