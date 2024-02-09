(MENAFN- IANS) *Govt schemes facing hurdles near army camp areas: Assam BJP MP* *Guwahati, **February 9** (IANS): *Assam BJP MP Rajdeep Roy has demanded a policy from the defence ministry as the beneficiary projects of the central government have been facing hurdles near defence enclaves where there are also civilian residents. Roy is a Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Silchar constituency. He told IANS on Friday,“In my constituency, many families reside in nearby areas that fall beside camps of military and paramilitary forces. These are patta lands and are not owned by security forces. A countable number of families live in such places.”“Although the lands do not belong to security forces, the agencies have been facing issues introducing central government beneficiary schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission or Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), etc. in those areas,” he added. According to the BJP MP, the people residing there have been deprived of their due government benefits.“The issue is complex and needs the attention of the highest level of government. That is why I also raised this issue in parliament on Thursday, when Union defence minister Rajnath Singh was present in the House. I hope that the ministry will come up with a new policy to solve the problem,” Roy said. The Lok Sabha MP also argued that similar kinds of problems must be faced by people living in nearby areas of army camps in other parts of the state as well. --IANS tdr/

MENAFN09022024000231011071ID1107831544