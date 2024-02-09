Community Cloud Market Size Growing At 32.20% CAGR To Hit US$ 23.31 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The global community cloud market size reached US$ 4.33 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.31 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 32.20% during 2023-2028.

What is Community Cloud?

A community cloud is a cloud computing environment where the infrastructure and services are shared among multiple organizations or groups with common computing needs and objectives. This setup allows for the pooling of resources, leading to cost savings and efficiency gains. Community Clouds can be managed by one of the participating organizations or by a third-party provider. They offer a middle-ground solution between public clouds, which are open to everyone, and private clouds, which are exclusive to one organization. Commonly used in sectors like healthcare, government, and finance, Community clouds provide the benefits of cloud computing, such as scalability and resource optimization, while also addressing specific compliance, security, and performance requirements that are common to the participating groups.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/community-cloud-market/requestsample

Community Cloud Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The shared cost of infrastructure and services represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Community cloud allows for economies of scale, reducing individual operational expenses for participating organizations. Community clouds offer tailored solutions that address the specific regulatory, compliance, and performance needs common to a group of organizations, which further enhances their appeal. The collaborative nature of the community cloud promotes innovation and information sharing among the participating organizations, which provides a platform for collective problem-solving.

Community clouds offer quicker deployment and higher agility in resource allocation, thus meeting the dynamic needs of businesses more effectively than traditional computing environments. Ongoing advancements in cloud computing technologies are improving the efficiency, security, and scalability of community clouds, which are attracting more users. Increased awareness about the benefits of community clouds, coupled with educational efforts by vendors, is also contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce Inc. Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication

Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on component, application, and industry vertical.

Component Insights:



Hardware



Server



Networking



Storage

Others

Software



Enterprise Application Software



Collaboration Tools Software

Dashboards Business Intelligence Software

Services



Training Services



Maintenance and Support



Regulation and Compliance Consulting

Application Insights:



Cloud-Based Storage

Cloud Backup and Recovery

Cloud Security and Data Privacy

High Performance Computation Analytics and Web-Based Applications

Industry Vertical Insights:



BFSI

Gaming

Government

Healthcare

Education Others

Regional Insights:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163