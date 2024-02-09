Passenger Information System Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Passenger Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “,

The global passenger information system market size reached US$ 23.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.51% during 2023-2028.

A Passenger Information System (PIS) is a set of technologies designed to provide real-time information to passengers using public transportation. This system typically includes digital displays, audio announcements, and sometimes mobile or web-based applications to deliver essential details such as departure and arrival times, service disruptions, and route guidance. It aims to improve the commuting experience by offering timely and accurate information that helps passengers make informed decisions. In addition to helping people on the move, the system aids transport operators in managing services more efficiently. As a result, PIS finds extensive applications in modern public transportation networks, including buses, trains, and ferries across the globe.

Passenger Information System Market Trends and Drivers:

The global passenger information system market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization and the expansion of public transport systems in developed and developing countries. As cities grow, there is an increased need for real-time information and streamlined commuter services, making passenger information systems essential. Moreover, the advent of digital technologies like cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics that allow for more advanced, efficient, and user-friendly systems has catalyzed market growth. Apart from this, rising smart city initiatives has augmented the demand for integrated passenger information systems that can be accessed through multiple channels, such as mobile apps, onboard displays, and station kiosks, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, favorable government regulations and initiatives aimed at enhancing public transport services are contributing to market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Mode of Transport:



Airways

Railways Roadways

Breakup by Component:



Hardware and Software Services

Breakup by System Type:



Multimedia Displays

Audio Systems

Computing Systems

Networking and Communication Devices

Video Surveillance Systems

Content Management System Others

Breakup by Location:



On Board In Station

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Advantech Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Infax Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Passio Technologies

Siemens Teleste Oyj.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

