Carp Market Size 2024, Demand, Opportunity, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global carp market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28% during 2024-2032. Carp refers to a freshwater fish species that belong to the Cyprinidae family and appears greenish-brown in color. Silver carp, common carp, grass carp, bighead carp, crucian carp, Catla carp, and black carp are some of its common variants. It is rich in minerals, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, lean proteins, antioxidants, iron, iodine, thiamin, riboflavin, and calcium. It helps improve heart health, boosts immunity, relieves respiratory problems, strengthens bones and teeth, slows down aging, reduces muscle inflammation, regulates blood pressure levels, and enhances vision. As a result, carp is widely consumed across the globe due to its rich taste and nutritional value.

