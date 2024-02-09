Piece Picking Robots Market 2024: Share, Size, Latest Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

Report Highlights:

How big is the piece-picking robots market?

The global piece picking robots market size reached US$ 652.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31,932.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 52.47% during 2024-2032.

What are Piece-Picking Robots?

Piece picking robots, also known as order fulfillment robots or robotic order pickers, are autonomous machines designed to automate the process of picking individual items from a warehouse or fulfillment center. These robots use advanced technologies, such as computer vision, artificial intelligence, and robotic arms, to identify, grasp, and transport items accurately and efficiently. The primary goal of piece picking robots is to improve the speed, accuracy, and productivity of order fulfillment operations while reducing labor costs and errors associated with manual picking. They can handle a wide range of products, including boxes, cartons, bags, and individual items, making them versatile for various industries, such as e-commerce, retail, logistics, and distribution. As a result, they are gaining traction across the globe as they aid in enhancing safety measures while contributing to a healthier and more productive work environment.