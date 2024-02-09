Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2023-28

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Report by Application (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Networking, and Others), and Region 2023-2028 “, The global laser direct structuring (LDS) antenna market size reached US$ 1,463 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,606 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2023-2028.

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna is an innovative technology that has significantly transformed the landscape of wireless connectivity. At its core, LDS Antenna is a three-dimensional circuitry technology that integrates radiofrequency (RF) functionality directly onto a plastic substrate. This process is achieved through a highly precise and localized laser direct structuring process, where a laser beam is used to activate specific areas on the plastic substrate, enabling the formation of conductive traces. This results in the creation of compact, intricate, and custom-designed antennas with exceptional performance. The advantages of LDS Antenna are multifold; such as, its three-dimensional nature allows it to be integrated into complex and space-constrained designs, which is particularly beneficial for compact electronic devices like smartphones, wearables, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, the use of plastics as the substrate material offers cost-effective and lightweight solutions compared to traditional antenna manufacturing methods. LDS Antenna technology facilitates mass production with high repeatability and reduced material wastage, making it economically viable for large-scale manufacturing processes. The elimination of separate antenna components further simplifies the assembly process, reducing production time and costs.

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Trends and Drivers:

With the increasing proliferation of wireless devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and IoT-enabled gadgets, there has been a significant surge in demand for compact and efficient antennas. LDS Antenna's ability to offer three-dimensional custom designs with superior performance has made it an ideal choice for manufacturers aiming to enhance wireless connectivity in their products. Additionally, consumers' preferences are shifting towards sleeker and more compact electronic devices. Traditional antenna technologies struggle to meet these form factor constraints. LDS Antenna, with its capacity to integrate directly onto plastic surfaces, offers a solution to the miniaturization challenge, enabling manufacturers to create smaller, lightweight, and aesthetically appealing devices. Other than this, LDS Antenna technology streamlines the production process by eliminating the need for additional antenna components and simplifying assembly, resulting in cost-effective manufacturing. Additionally, the ability to mass-produce antennas with high repeatability further contributes to cost savings for manufacturers. Besides this, the automotive sector is increasingly adopting LDS Antennas for various applications, including keyless entry systems, tire pressure monitoring, infotainment systems, and more. The growth of connected cars and autonomous vehicles has created a substantial demand for advanced communication technologies like LDS Antennas, driving market expansion. In line with this, as the IoT ecosystem continues to expand, there is a rising demand for reliable and efficient wireless communication. LDS Antenna's versatility and adaptability to diverse IoT devices have positioned it as a preferred choice for IoT product manufacturers. Moreover, the wearable technology market is witnessing significant growth, with smartwatches, fitness trackers, and healthcare wearables becoming increasingly popular. LDS Antenna's capacity to create antennas on complex and curved surfaces makes it suitable for integration into wearable devices.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Application Insights:



Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Networking Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Amphenol Corporation

Galtronics Corporation Ltd (Baylin Technologies)

Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co. Ltd

INPAQ Technology Co. Ltd.

LPKF Laser & Electronics

Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Yageo Corporation)

Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co. Ltd

Taoglas Group Holdings Limited TE Connectivity

