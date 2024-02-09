Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast For Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- Pleasant weather conditions are forecast, on Friday, in most parts of the Kingdom, while relatively cold weather is expected in hilly areas, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, the JMD added.As for tomorrow, a state of instability throughout the Kingdom is expected. Over the high mountains, the weather will be relatively cold, while the rest of the region will experience pleasant temperatures. Low-lying clouds will be visible, and light, scattered showers of rain are anticipated in some areas of the north.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 25 degrees during the day, sliding to 11 degrees at night.