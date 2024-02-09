USD/JPY Forecast Today - 08/02: USD Gains On YEN (Video)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The US dollar is showing signs of potential strength against the Japanese yen, with indications pointing towards a breakout above resistance levels.

Despite recent fluctuations, the yen appears to be facing dwindling demand among investors.

There were some that were calling for the Bank of Japan to tighten, but that is something that is tantamount to a pipe dream. Hard to believe that the debt out there for the Japanese can be financed with anything more than negative rates, but some believed it seemed at the start of the year.

In Wednesday's trading session, the dollar recorded a modest rally against the Japanese yen, signaling a possible reversal and a return to higher levels. Although market conditions remain somewhat volatile, the US dollar's resilience is notable, especially considering the speculation surrounding potential Federal Reserve rate cuts . However, it's essential to note that the comparison is against the Japanese yen, a currency that traditionally struggles due to its central bank's loose monetary policy.

Supporting the dollar's upward momentum is the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, which has consistently provided a strong foundation during recent trading sessions. Looking ahead, there's a possibility of further gains, with targets set around the 149 yen level, potentially extending to 152 yen. The prevailing interest rate differentials favor the US dollar, making it challenging for the Japanese yen to assert significant strength, particularly given the dollar's status as a safe-haven currency.





Market Sentiment and the Fed

Market sentiment seems to be aligning with the notion that the Federal Reserve might maintain a more conservative monetary stance for an extended period, fueling expectations of continued upward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. This sentiment, combined with the yen's inherent weaknesses, suggests a favorable environment for selling the Japanese yen against not only the US dollar but also other major currencies .

In the end, the US dollar is poised to exert further pressure against the Japanese yen, with indications pointing towards a potential breakout above resistance levels . Market dynamics, including interest rate differentials and central bank policies, are likely to continue favoring the US dollar's strength relative to the Japanese yen. Consequently, investors may find opportunities in selling the yen across various currency pairs, reflecting the broader sentiment of weakening demand for the Japanese currency.

