Big Bus Dream Drops His Thought-Provoking New Single,“Hello”

Big Bus Dream awakens musical dreams once again on February 9th, 2024 with his thought-stimulating new single,“hello”.

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed Indie Alternative Rock artist Big Bus Dream is all geared up for the release of his much anticipated single,“hello”, on February 9th, 2024. The release of the single will be followed by a full album of the same name on February 23rd, 2024. Taking inspiration from actual dreams, this musical venture will take listeners through the landscape, with a unique blend of hypnotic melodies and thought-stimulating lyrics.Big Bus Dream's latest recording journey started in late 2022; this 08-month-long effort resulted in the creation of an impressive collection of 25 unique songs. The 1st half of this collection,“C'mon Dream”, was released in 2023. The upcoming release,“hello”, is the 2nd half of the dream collection. The Daily Spin wrote,“C'mon Dream, is a stroke of dreamy genius!”.Big Bus Dream is no stranger to critical acclaim, the artist has made a name for himself with his previous release. His 2022 single,“Hear Me Roar,” was praised by critics and fans worldwide. Stereo Stickman Music labeled the song as a "pop-rock and country moment that pierces through with anthemic weight and begs for you to join in.” Similarly, his single“Giant In My Mind,” released in 2021, was loved by fans and declared as "Big Bus Dream's best work by a mile" by Jamsphere Music Magazine.Taking a unique approach to music delivery, Big Bus Dream continues to evolve his sound, offering listeners a fresh perspective with each release. His passion for music started early, with performances at iconic venues like CBGBs and Max's Kansas City from 1980 to 1986. After a twelve-year hiatus, he returned to the music scene, only to find a transformed music industry. Reflecting on the changes, the artist remarks, "The music business was never magical; now it's merely a fantasy."With a rich musical history, Songwriter, Music Artist & Producer Mike Shannon's band 4thward found success in 2000 with their self-titled release, soaring to #20 on the National CMJ Top 200 charts. This achievement led to Celebrity Cafe awarding the album the coveted "Album of the Day" accolade. Now, with“hello”, Big Bus Dream is poised to captivate listeners once again and take his musical journey to new heights.Visit today to sample the new single and sign up for discounts on the upcoming album.About Big Bus Dream:Big Bus Dream is an Indie Alternative Rock Artist renowned for his captivating and unique musical style. Drawing inspiration from dreams, his music weaves a mystical tapestry that resonates with audiences worldwide. With previous releases receiving critical acclaim, Big Bus Dream continues to push the boundaries of musical expression, captivating listeners with each new offering.For more information, visit Big Bus Dream's website and follow Big Bus Dream on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes insights.

