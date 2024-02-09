Geotextile Tubes Market Overview: Projected Growth To $7.2 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Geotextile Tubes Market by Type and End-User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report indicates that the global geotextile tubes industry earned $3.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Growth Drivers:

The surge in demand from developing nations and a preference for non-woven technical fabrics are driving the global geotextile tubes market.

However, the market growth is hindered by the substantial production of toxic waste. Nonetheless, the emergence of eco-friendly technology presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Impact:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to disruptions in manufacturing and supply chain activities due to lockdowns in many regions, resulting in an economic slowdown.

Construction activities were halted during lockdowns, impacting demand from industries such as pulp & paper mills and marine.

As lockdown restrictions ease, construction activities resume, leading to a gradual increase in demand for geotextile tubes.

Market Segmentation:

The non-woven segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The marine segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate, driven by its increasing use in marine structure construction.

The wastewater segment held the highest share in 2019 and is expected to continue leading due to strict government regulations on wastewater treatment.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance, driven by government initiatives and increasing demand for agro-textile products.

North America is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period, with the highest projected CAGR of 9.3%.

Key Players:

TechFab India Industries Ltd.

Flexituff Ventures International Limited

KG Koninklijke TenCate

Ace Geosynthetics

Huesker

Low & Bonar

Officine Maccaferri

NAUE GmbH & Co.

Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd.

Fibertex Nonwovens

