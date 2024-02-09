Subhash Chander Bose Forum Commemorates Neta Ji At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: January 26, 2024: The legacy of Netaji Subhash Chander Bose was honored and remembered with great reverence at Marwah Studios, Noida, as the Subhash Chander Bose Forum convened to pay homage to one of Indiaï¿1⁄2s greatest freedom fighters.
In a gathering marked by heartfelt tributes and reflections, Swami Chander Sharma emphasized the need for strong and dynamic leadership akin to that of Netaji, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as embodying similar qualities. ï¿1⁄2We need a leader like Netaji to propel our nation to greater heights,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Sharma.
Wing Commander A.S. Bedi underscored the monumental contributions of Netaji to Indiaï¿1⁄2s independence struggle, particularly his pivotal role in establishing the Indian National Army (INA). ï¿1⁄2Netajiï¿1⁄2s vision and leadership were instrumental in our quest for freedom,ï¿1⁄2 said Bedi, reflecting on the profound impact of Boseï¿1⁄2s actions.
Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Neta Subhash Chander Bose Forum, invoked the spirit of Azad Hind Fauj, the army founded by Bose to champion Indiaï¿1⁄2s cause for independence. Marwah recalled Netajiï¿1⁄2s iconic slogan, ï¿1⁄2Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi dungaï¿1⁄2 (give me your blood and I will give you freedom), which ignited the passion of countless youth across the nation to dedicate themselves to the freedom struggle.
Addressing the students of AAFT University, Marwah underscored the enduring inspiration drawn from Netajiï¿1⁄2s indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the nationï¿1⁄2s freedom. The event served as a poignant reminder of Netajiï¿1⁄2s unparalleled contribution to the fabric of Indiaï¿1⁄2s history and his enduring legacy as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.
The Subhash Chander Bose Forum reiterated its commitment to preserving and perpetuating the ideals espoused by Netaji, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire future generations of Indians.
