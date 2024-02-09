Lectrix EV Launches India's Only 2W EV With 2.3KW Battery At Rs.79,999/

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 9th Feb 2024, New Delhi - Lectrix EV, one of the top 10 OEM's in the EV segment, launches LXS 2.0 with a range of 98kms@2 battery and unparalleled quality (with more than 1.25L km tested) at the unbelievable price of Rs. 79,999 only (lowest in the category).



LXS 2.0 is the only EV in the 2W category that solves the 3 major problems for the consumers. It combines the right range, the right quality and the right value for money â€“ making it an ideal offer for those wanting to enter the EV category for the first time.



Lectrix EV is a strong player in the EV category and has more than 10,000 units being used by consumers across the country. The pre booking for LXS 2.0 is now open with deliveries beginning March 2024 onwards.



K Vijaya Kumar, MD and CEO of SAR Electric Mobility, stated, "We understand the outlook of the value-conscious consumer in India. To further our contribution to the same and ensure a wider acceptance for EV2W, we have launched this new product. It is the perfect balance of 'value' and 'affordability' without compromising on innovation and quality. It is the only available 2WEV in India with 98km range @ 2.3 KW battery for Rs 79,999/-."



About Lectrix EV:



Lectrix EV is the e-mobility arm of SAR Group and was launched in 2020. The company is driven by a passion to provide reliable and advanced electric two-wheelers to consumers. With an initial investment of Rs 300 crore and supported by a production facility with an annual capacity of 1.5 lakh EVs, Lectrix EV plans to add a wide range of electric two-wheelers to its portfolio. With a keen focus on technology and innovation, the company aims to disrupt the electric scooter segment with technologically advanced products provided at affordable prices.

