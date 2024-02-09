New Murabba Development Company Showcases Its Vision For Riyadh's Urban Development At PIF Forum

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





New Murabba Development Company (NMDC) showcased its world-leading vision for urban development in the recent Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum, held on February 6-7, 2024, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Centre in Riyadh. NMDC's participation highlights its ambition to forge strong partnerships with key stakeholders, both existing and new.

Michael Dyke, NMDC's Chief Executive Officer, led the attending delegation, actively engaging with stakeholders, including potential investors, and future partners. The forum presented a unique opportunity for New Murabba to demonstrate how it will become the world's most transformative and modern city centre, serving as a model for future urban development, and contributing towards the city's evolution in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

New Murabba's multi-faceted presence at the Forum included an interactive exhibition booth with visual highlights of its ambitious plans for urban planning and development, with Executive Director, Delivery, Eng. Salman Alhubeis, sharing his views on the project's execution during a panel discussion.

Dyke also emphasized NMDC's commitment to enabling Saudi Arabia's economic diversification. New Murabba will be a blueprint for future urban development, delivering innovation, environmental responsibility, and economic growth for the Kingdom.

