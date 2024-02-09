Panchmukhi Air And Train Ambulance Services In Kolkata Is Capable Of Delivering Safe Journey

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 8, 2024 4:57 am - We offer state-of-the-art charter planes that are outfitted with life-saving equipment and supplies helping patients to get relocated without any trouble caused on the way.

Thursday, February 8, 2024: While the patient is in transit it is most important for the team of the medical transportation company to manage the level of comfort and safety until the journey comes to an end and the evacuation mission concludes efficiently. The team of Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance is involved in organizing quick and risk-free relocation via Air and Train Ambulance from Kolkata that enables the highest level of quality care and safety all along the journey making it possible for the patients to travel securely.

We offer state-of-the-art charter planes that are outfitted with life-saving equipment and supplies helping patients to get relocated without any trouble caused on the way. Right from the very beginning, we keep a check on the health and well-being of the patients and ensure the entire trip is organized without hampering their medical condition. We are skilled at organizing Air and Train Ambulance Services in Kolkata to Guwahati, Chennai, Mumbai, Vellore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Guwahati, and other cities of India and ever to foreign countries.

Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati Enables Critical Care All Along the Transfer Process

While relocating patients to and from the medical facility of opted choice, advantageously, they opt for Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance in Guwahati which is operational round the clock to keep patients in a sound state. We ensure the journey is scheduled seamlessly and ensure tens to make it troublesome at any point. With the availability of an expert customer support staff, we can guarantee your journey will be as smooth and comfortable as it can be and no discomfort will be laid at any step of the evacuation mission.

Once it so happened that while we at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati were shifting a patient with cardiac complication he started experiencing sudden chest pain and it became uncomfortable for him to cover the distance. For his comfort our medical team appeared to look into the matter and offered him instant medical support to normalize his condition after a bit of medical attention his condition started getting back to normal and he regained his consciousness. Later he kept knocking on oxygen support to avoid the occurrence of any trouble at the time of transportation and whenever he felt any difficulties our medical team took care of his health efficiently.

