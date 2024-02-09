Riders Can Look Forward To The 2024 Red Carpet Roll Out, Happening February 10Th

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 8, 2024 7:39 am - (1888PressRelease) Wicked West Harley Davidson presents the new 2024 models at their Red Carpet Roll Out as well as a chance to meet the new General Manager, Jordan Kohler.

Santa Fe, NM - Big things are in store for Riders this new year as Wicked West Harley Davidson presents the new 2024 models at their Red Carpet Roll Out as well as a chance to meet the new General Manager, Jordan Kohler.

Kohler brings fresh, new leadership to Wicked West with his background which began ten years ago working in Powersports, (Honda/Yamaha), where he caught the motorcycle bug and working in the industry. Moving on to the auto industry, Kohler returned later to selling what he loved and as he said,“it's hard to get over the culture and comradery of Harley-Davidson.” Kohler's first experience with Harley began at a dealership in Houston called Republic Harley-Davidson. "I had a GM there that was kind of my mentor who took me under his wing and taught me everything. It's kind of funny - I was in the industry for 5-6 years only to realize that I didn't know anything. That was my first eye-opening experience."

Santa Fe was an easy fit for Kohler, "It's a gorgeous place, it's a giant mountain town and it's actually a big city for the size of it with a really nice population. The store definitely has true potential just based on that." As the new General Manager, Jordan is looking forward to building on the theme created by the owners.“Most Harley Dealerships don't have a theme if you think about it, and ours is perfect for a mountain town based on Wicked from the Wild West, it's super cool."

What should people expect when they come into Wicked West?“They expect a premium Harley experience, and to be a part of that club, the comradery, and being a part of it all.”

“Because there is no competition nearby, we can really lean hard into doing grassroots marketing and a lot of things with the community. I want to get the Girl Scouts here selling cookies and stuff like that, I want to do a lot of those things just to tie the community together so people know that we really are part of the community and we're here to stay.“

Kohler's qualifications position Wicked West for success.“This is my 6th store that I've taken over. Every store I've managed has reached the top 25 in Harley's Standings. I've gotten one up to the top 9... and it's still top 10 in the country. This is a little different, because they're allowing me to partner with this dealership, take that too lightly and I don't think they've ever partnered with anyone to be honest with you. Having that opportunity is truly going to be something where I can really set down my foundation."

Riders can look forward to the 2024 Red Carpet Roll Out, happening February 10th.“We'll have a bunch of new, exciting offerings. Harley is supposed to drop everything on the 24th so this year is going to be very exciting.

We're actually going to have brand new Touring models, which we haven't had since 2014, so that's going to be very cool, the rates are going to start lowering in the next six months, the Federal Government already told us that, so it really should get things moving.”