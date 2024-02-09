Mikeze Labs Launches Interactive Educational Platform To Address Rollback Of Black History In School

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 8, 2024 12:09 pm - Mikeze Labs, an Atlanta based tech company, launches Blackclass, an interactive black history educational platform to address the rollback of black history in schools across the United States.

Mikeze Labs Launches Interactive Educational Platform to Address Rollback of Black History in Schools

[Atlanta, GA] – Mikeze Labs today announced the launch of an interactive black history educational platform named Blackclass. This Atlanta based tech company said it is imperative to address the needs of students who are being impacted by the rollback of Black History in schools nationwide.

“The rollback of black history in schools leaves a lot of students feeling not included in the unique tapestry of America. Our goal is to teach the tremendous contributions that Black Americans have provided to America and the World as a whole” stated Hekima Havard, CEO of Mikeze Labs. He added“Black History is American History and not to teach the full story is a disservice to all Americans no matter your background or race”.

Blackclass offers interactive black history courses that highlight some of the most important figures and times in black history. Mikeze Labs believes that Blackclass is strategically positioned to provide an enriching and comprehensive black history experience launching during Black History Month.

Targeting Diverse Audiences:

BlackClass is strategically positioned to serve a diverse audience, with a particular emphasis on:

1 Partnerships: Collaborating with churches to integrate our platform into educational programs, bridging the gap between religious and historical

2 Programs: Positioning our platform as a valuable supplement to after-school activities, cultivating a love for learning beyond the traditional school

3 1 Programs and Homeschooling Parents: Providing enriching and comprehensive Black History courses for all ages, designed to highlight the achievements and struggles of African Americans.

Unique Selling Proposition (USP):

What sets BlackClass apart?

.Immersive Narratives: Captivating learners with visually compelling and culturally rich video content.

.Diverse Perspectives: Showcasing a wide range of voices and stories to foster a deeper understanding of Black history.

.Assessment for Mastery: Ensuring a personalized learning journey through assessments for understanding and mastery.

.User-Centric Design: Prioritizing user engagement and accessibility for an enjoyable learning experience.

Instructors and Partnerships:

BlackClass operates on a "Learn as You Go" platform, empowering educators and students alike. With a focus on an interactive and comprehensive Black history learning experience, the platform aims to deepen understanding.

Platform Features:

.Interactive Courses with Video and Voiceovers: Providing an engaging learning experience that caters to diverse learning styles.

In order to establish a better future we must understand our past, the wins and the losses. Transparency only helps us to leave a better world for our kids and the future generations ahead of us. Black Class is committed to bringing courses that will enlighten, inspire and encourage a better future for America and the world” – Roderick Bridges, Vice President & Managing Director of Mikeze Labs LLC



###