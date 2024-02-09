Ceragem India Has Completed Its 12Th Dream School In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 8, 2024 10:29 pm - Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Ceragem has completed a new milestone by completing its 12th Dream School - BBMP PU Girls College – Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru on 8th Feb 2024.

Ceragem Supports India's Education Conditions Improvement Project aims to raise the quality of government school education by creating a good, healthy and student-friendly environment. The company wants to provide healthy and profound school environments to students where their outstanding talents can be nourished and nurtured without any hindrance.

Ceragem has started to minimize the digital gap in Mumbai, India. Through this project, Ceragem built a computer IT lab room and distributed information technology (IT) devices such as computers and projectors to create a digital educational environment.

The Dream School Project is a social contribution activity carried out by Ceragem India since 2016 with the aim of improving India's underdeveloped educational facilities and improving the quality of Indian education under the slogan "The future of children is the future of India."

Until now, Ceragem has contributed to creating educational infrastructure in India by completing Dream School in various regions, including Gurgaon, Madurai, and Lucknow, by repairing facilities and supporting educational supplies. In particular, from 2021, a computer IT lab room has been established to revitalize IT education, and related products such as computers, printers, projectors, and computer tables have been supported to provide new educational opportunities to Indian students.

In recognition of its efforts so far, Ceragem India was selected as the "Best CSR Practices for Korean Corporate Social Contribution Activities (CSR) to India" conducted by the Korean Embassy in India at the end of the last year 2022. Ceragem plans to open for more than 100 final projects in order to lay the foundation for high-quality education in India.

"We are happy that Indian students in the blind spot of IT education can receive digital education through 12th Dream School," a Ceragem India CEO said. "We will continue to implement the Dream School project to support future talents' dreams and deliver hope and happiness."

Ceragem is a South - Korea based healthcare company established in 2005 with 530 centers operating across the country. Ceragem offers free experiences so that customers can experience them, feel the effects, and know their value before purchasing because Ceragem's products were unprecedented in the world. Ceragem Experience Marketing, which enables customers to truly feel the effect and make purchasing decisions voluntarily, stands for customer-oriented Ethical Management.

