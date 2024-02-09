Multivendor ATM Software Market Size, Share, Research And Forecast Till 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Multivendor ATM Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global multivendor ATM software market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the multivendor ATM software market?

The global multivendor ATM software market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22% during 2023-2028.

What are multivendor ATM software?

Multivendor ATM software offers the users a one surface interface across several platforms, which also simplifies the backend of the ATM system. It also enables banks to manage ATM networks, reduce costs, improve competitiveness, and increase functionality. The software also performs advanced banking functions, such as transaction preferences, targeted marketing, and cash dispensing and recycling. It offers a consistent user interface and streamlined maintenance using a single platform.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the multivendor ATM software industry?

The increasing adoption of multivendor ATM software across the financial institutions represents one of the key factors primarily driving the market growth. These institutions are focusing on centralizing the ATM management to a single command interface, which is further driving the market growth. Additionally, several benefits offered by multivendor ATM software, such as improved safety and simplified backend integration, for teller terminals, customer relationship management, and bank systems, along with increasing security concerns, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





Auriga SpA

Clydestone Limited

CashLink Global Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

GRG Banking

Guangzhou Radio Group

KAL ATM Software GmbH

Hyosung Corporation

NCR Corporation

Printec Group

Renovite Technologies Inc Vortex Engineering Pvt. Ltd

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Software Service

Breakup by Function:



Bill Payment

Card Payment

Cash/Cheque Dispenser

Cash/Cheque Deposit

Passbook Printer Others

Breakup by End User :



Banks and Financial Institutions Independent ATM Deployer

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

