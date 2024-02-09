Artoptimizer For Adobe Illustrator Improves Monochrome Image Handling

(MENAFN- GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces the release of ArtOptimizer 3.1.19, a maintenance update to company's workflow automation solution for Adobe Illustrator. ArtOptimizer enables users to reduce the size of Illustrator links and automate complex image transformations. The app also offers image format and color conversion, Illustrator file batch processing, settings presets and much more. The new update fixes a monochrome image processing error in Photoshop and addresses UI issues on macOS 14 Sonoma.

Toronto, ON, Canada – February 7, 2024 – Zevrix Solutions today announces release of ArtOptimizer 3.1.19 for Adobe Illustrator, a maintenance update to company's workflow automation solution. ArtOptimizer eliminates the excess image data of Illustrator links and performs essential picture adjustments. The app empowers users to save disk space as well as cut production time and costs through automation of complex image manipulation tasks.

The new version fixes an issue where an error could occur when processing monochrome Illustrator links in Photoshop. Photoshop – which brands such images as 'bitmap' – returned an error when ArtOptimizer settings included any layer-related actions (such as image flattening or hidden layer deletion). With the new update, ArtOptimizer automatically bypasses such actions when processing monochrome black-and-white links. In addition, the update addresses a progress bar display issue on macOS Sonoma.

ArtOptimizer employs the power of Photoshop to convert image formats, eliminate the excess image data of Illustrator links, and perform color conversion and sharpening. ArtOptimizer saves time for users in the print, prepress, and web design industries. For example, a single click of a button enables users to:

– Process dozens of Illustrator files

– Change image resolution to 300 ppi

– Scale images in Photoshop to match their dimensions in Illustrator

– Resave PNG files as PSD

– Convert RGB images to a CMYK profile

– Assign variable names to optimized links

– Merge layers and delete unused ones

– Run Photoshop action on each image

In the end of processing ArtOptimizer reimports images to Illustrator at 100% in their precise position. As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and hours of manual image processing. In addition, ArtOptimizer helps customers accelerate document printing exporting to PDF, speed up file transfer to service providers, reduce job turnaround, and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

ArtOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$120, as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Licensed users of earlier versions can upgrade to ArtOptimizer 3 for $60. Trial is also available for download. ArtOptimizer requires macOS 10.9-14.x and Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop CS6-2024.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit .