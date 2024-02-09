Turkish Scientists Develop Wearable Health Tech For Early Diagnosis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Turkish
scientists have developed a wearable technology that can
simultaneously measure health parameters such as heartbeat,
cardiovascular aging, and vascular elasticity, Trend reports.
The fiber sensor-powered wearable technology was designed at
Bilkent University's National Nanotechnology Research Center.
It harnesses wrist or pressure movements for energy, enabling
non-invasive continuous monitoring in intensive care units and
advanced surgical settings.
The technology was developed by a team led by Mustafa Ordu. He
told Anadolu that the system can measure multiple health parameters
with a single fiber.
This is a significant advancement over previous technologies,
which required multiple fibers to measure different parameters,
Ordu added.
He highlighted the center's versatile piezoelectric and
triboelectric fiber production, adaptable to industries like
defense and healthcare.
Their latest innovation allows simultaneous measurement of
various health parameters using a single fiber, with the system
weighing less than a gram and generating its electricity, he
said.
"Compared to previous technology which utilized a mesh of
fibers, this advancement allows measurement through a single fiber,
simultaneously assessing various health parameters including heart
rate, blood pressure, cardiovascular aging, vascular elasticity,
and respiration," he said.
Ordu highlighted the lightweight and self-powering nature of the
wearable technology, emphasizing its ability to generate
electricity from wrist or pressure movements without the need for
additional power sources.
Its capacity for external measurements without intravascular
insertion makes it suitable for hospital settings, especially in
intensive care units and advanced surgeries, offering continuous
monitoring benefits to the healthcare sector, he said.
Ordu underscored their aim to deploy the technology in
hospitals, particularly in intensive care units and advanced
surgical operations, where continuous measurement without
intravascular insertion would be advantageous.
