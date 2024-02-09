Minister Solskyi, EP Agriculture Committee Chair Lins Discuss Opening Of EU Market For Seed Producers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solskyi and Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development Norbert Lins have discussed the opening of the EU market for certain seed varieties produced by Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The parties spoke of extending the duty- and quota-free trade regime with the EU, as well as opening the EU market for the export of oilseed, soybean and beetroot seeds.

Currently, Ukraine does not export oilseed, soybean and beetroot seeds to the EU. Solskyi made a corresponding request to Lins, as the technical processing of this issue in the European Commission had already been completed, and the Council of the EU and the European Parliament would need to take a decision.

According to Solskyi, seed exports will promote the development of the agricultural sectors of Ukraine and the EU.

Lins expressed support for Ukraine and assured the Ukrainian side that the proposals regarding seed exports would be discussed with the representatives of the European Parliament.

A reminder that Ukraine exported $12.6 billion worth of agricultural products to the European Union in 2023, which is $0.5 billion (or 3.8%) lower compared to 2022.