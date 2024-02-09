Russia Reports Drone Attack On Ilsk Oil Refinery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An unmanned aerial vehicle has reportedly hit an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ilsk, Kranodar Area, causing a fire.

This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, Ukrinform saw.

Local eyewitnesses say the drone crashed on the territory of the Ilsk oil refinery at around 2:00 at night, causing an explosion that led to a fire.

By 3:00 the fire was put out, reports say. According to tentative data, there are no casualties.

Also, eyewitnesses said they heard a "loud sound" in the area of the Afipіsky oil refinery, also located in Krasnodar Area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian defense intelligence spokesman, Andriy Yusov, said Russia would be increasingly“feeling” the consequences of its aggression on its own soil as it is futile to hope that the war should be exclusively waged on the territory of Ukraine.