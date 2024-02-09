SBU Exposes 16 More Local“Officials” Working For Enemy In Captured Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past month alone, 16 so-called "deputies" of local "municipal councils" were charged for collaborative activity.

The Third Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The SBU has been documenting the activities of collaborators who, as a result of the pseudo-elections, became part of illegitimate authorities set up by the invaders in Luhansk region. Among them are three heads of occupation 'representative bodies'. In particular, the former member of the Party of Regions (Viktor Yanukovych-era political force – ed.) 'regional woman" and head of two villages in the Svatove district has been cooperating with the enemy since the outset of Russian invasion," the statement reads.

It is noted that the collaborator previously headed the local occupation administration. Now she chairs“the Council of Bilokurkrainka Municipal District of the LPR".

Also among the suspects is a former journalist and owner of a local newspaper, who currently runs the sham "Council of the Novopskovsk Municipal District", and former director of the Novoaidar Library, who assumed the position of "Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Novoaidar Municipal District."

In addition, the evidence base was collected regarding the collaborators who became "deputies" of the occupation "councils" of the Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Starobilsk, Mylove, Pervomaiske, Bilovodsk, and Novopskovsk "municipal districts".

The vast majority of them had previously joined Russia's ruling political party, Yedinaya Rossiya.

They were charged under Art. 111-1 Part 5 (collaborative activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspects face up to 10 years in prison.

The pre-trial inquiry is being run by Ukraine's Security Service.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an enemy accomplice, based in Luhansk region, had been sentenced to a 10-year prison term.