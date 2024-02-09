Last Month Recorded In History As Hottest January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Last month was the warmest January in the entire history of observations, according to the calculations of the Earth's remote sensing system "Copernicus," Azernews reports.

In January 2024, an average temperature of 13.14 degrees was recorded on the earth's surface. This is 0.7 degrees above the average for the same periods 1991-2020 and 0.12 degrees above the previous record observed in 2020.

The information emphasizes that the last eight months were also the warmest, and the average global temperature over the past 12 months (from February 2023 to February 2024) was 0.64 degrees higher than the figure recorded in 1991-2020.

Different temperatures were recorded in the northern and southern regions of Europe. In the Scandinavian countries, this figure was lower than in 1991-2020, and in the south it was much higher.

Global indicators have also changed by region. Temperatures in Eastern Canada, Northwest Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia were significantly above average, while temperatures in Western Canada, Central America and Eastern Siberia were below average.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service has warned that rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the only way to stop global temperature rise.