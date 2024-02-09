Last Month Recorded In History As Hottest January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Last month was the warmest January in the entire history of
observations, according to the calculations of the Earth's remote
sensing system "Copernicus," Azernews reports.
In January 2024, an average temperature of 13.14 degrees was
recorded on the earth's surface. This is 0.7 degrees above the
average for the same periods 1991-2020 and 0.12 degrees above the
previous record observed in 2020.
The information emphasizes that the last eight months were also
the warmest, and the average global temperature over the past 12
months (from February 2023 to February 2024) was 0.64 degrees
higher than the figure recorded in 1991-2020.
Different temperatures were recorded in the northern and
southern regions of Europe. In the Scandinavian countries, this
figure was lower than in 1991-2020, and in the south it was much
higher.
Global indicators have also changed by region. Temperatures in
Eastern Canada, Northwest Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia
were significantly above average, while temperatures in Western
Canada, Central America and Eastern Siberia were below average.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service has warned that rapidly
reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the only way to stop global
temperature rise.
