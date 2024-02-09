Billion-Dollar NASA Satellite Launches To Gather Data On Earth, Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a successful liftoff early Thursday, SpaceX launched NASA's
nearly $1 billion PACE satellite to monitor the health of the
planet, from its oceans to its atmosphere, offering crucial data
for understanding and combating climate change, according to the US
space agency, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Though the mission faced multiple cancelation threats, PACE's
liftoff was secured by soaring on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
PACE is now on its way to a precise orbit where it will begin
its observations above the International Space Station.
It will collect data on aerosols and clouds, scanning Earth
every two days to analyze their chemical composition, movement, and
interactions.
NASA's PACE mission aims to explore Earth's environment by
studying ocean health, atmospheric conditions, and ecosystems.
It will monitor plankton, aerosols, clouds, and oceanic
conditions to better understand their interactions and influence on
the planet's climate and overall health.
Scientists anticipate that PACE data will provide crucial
insights into the effects of aerosols on cloud formation and
differentiate between various cloud types. Understanding these
factors is vital for interpreting climate changes and air quality
shifts, said NASA.
In addition, data from PACE's polarimeters will enhance climate
models by providing more accurate atmospheric information,
replacing current estimates with direct measurements.
The new polarimetry data will also provide real-time insights
into air pollution.
