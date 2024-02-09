Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 27,840: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 9 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israeli army killed 130 Palestinians and wounded 170 others during the last 24 hours, Gaza-based Health Ministry said, in a press statement yesterday.

This brings the total number of deaths to 27,840, and injuries to 67,317, in the Palestinian enclave, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year, the ministry added.

The ministry noted that, with heavy Israeli bombardment and the lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, some victims are still under the rubble.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, warned against any Israeli military action in Rafah, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Rafah is Gaza's southernmost city, a zone previously designated as a safe zone by the Israeli army, and to which more than half of Gaza's over two million population had fled.

The Zionist regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Wednesday that, the Israeli army is“preparing to operate in Rafah.”– NNN-XINHUA

