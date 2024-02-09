EMIRATI TALENTS SET TO STAR AT TOUR OF OMAN

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Gen Z Emirati riders to compete alongside Adam Yates ahead of the UAE Tour

​After taking victory at last week's Volta Valenciana, UAE Team Emirates are set for a packed weekend of racing which will see the team in action on several fronts.



Two of the brightest Emirati Cycling talents - Abdulla Alhammadi and Mohammad Almutaiwei – will be rubbing shoulders and competing with the very best in the world as they represent the UAE on global stage, starring in the Muscat Classic and Tour of Oman for UAE Team Emirates. Yousif Mirza, ex- Emirati National Champion, was the last Emirati to represent the team and showcases UAE Team Emirates' commitment to fostering excellence and opportunity for the next generation across the UAE.



Alhammadi and Almutaiwei, currently racing for UAE Team Emirates' Gen Z Development Team, will be looking to make their mark alongside Adam Yates, who will make his season debut to lead a strong team. This exciting development marks a milestone for Emirati cycling and reinforces UAE Team Emirates' dedication to nurturing homegrown talent on the international stage.



Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal and CEO: 'A core part of our global project was to find and develop young cycling talent from the UAE and both Abdulla and Mohammed are two good examples of that. They are two young riders coming into their first major race and it will be a big step-up for them.



This is a great opportunity for them to gain experience and learn from their older teammates and see what it means to race at this high level. They have a really nice opportunity to continue their growth and development with us and we believe in them to give their best for the team. Their inclusion reflects our commitment to supporting and nurturing Emirati talent, and we believe they have the potential to make significant contributions to our team's success.'



Yates:” The team has started the year really well will a few wins already and that's motivating for those of us who are about to kick-off our first race, so we're going in with good spirits. My shape is pretty good.



I've been training at altitude for the past few weeks and now I'm keen to get going and test the legs in a race situation. Obviously, the big goal early on will be UAE Tour but these races in Oman will be a bit of an acclimatisation to similar conditions over there, so it should be a perfect tester before the big one in UAE.”



The team in Oman will be led by Sports Directors Fabio Baldato (Ita) and Yousif Mirza (UAE).



Muscat Classic [1.1] – 09-Feb-2024 & Tour of Oman [2] – 10-Feb-2024 / 14-Feb-2024

Finn Fisher Black (NZ)

Alvaro Hodeg (Col)

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)

Diego Ulissi (Ita)

Adam Yates (GB)

Abdulla Alhammadi (UAE) (Gen Z)

Mohammad Almutaiwei (UAE) (Gen Z)







