How Long Has Humanity Been At War With Itself?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The famous American astronomer Carl Sagan once said,“You have to know the past to understand the present.” But can we ever know the history of human origins well enough to understand why humans wage large-scale acts of appalling cruelty on other members of our own species?

Last month, the Geneva Academy was monitoring no fewer than 110 armed conflicts globally. While not all of these reach mainstream media, each is equally horrific in terms of the physical violence and mental cruelty we inflict on one another.

Chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, are known to partake in violent intra-specific skirmishes, typically to preserve privileged access to resources in response to breaches in territorial boundaries. But only humans engage so extensively in large-scale warfare.

Do massive acts of intra- or interpopulational violence conform with Darwinian precepts of natural selection , or is this something we do as a competitive response to the stresses of living in such large populations? Looking back in time can help us find answers to such questions.

Evidence preserved in the archeological record can tell us about when and under what conditions the preludes to warlike behavior emerged in the past. Scientific reasoning can then transform this information into viable hypotheses that we can use to understand ourselves in today's world.

As archeologists continue to unearth new fossil evidence at an increasing rate, so too are they piecing together the human story as one of complex interactions played out by (a growing number of) different species of the genus Homo that lived during the tens of thousands of years preceding the emergence – and eventual global dominance – of our own species: Homo sapiens.

In fact, scientists have recognized more than a dozen (now extinct) species of Homo that thrived over the millennia, sometimes sharing the same landscapes and occasionally even interbreeding with one another. Millions of years of hybridization is written into the genomes of modern human populations.

Although we know very little about what these paleo-encounters might have been like, progress in science and technology is helping archeologists to find ways to piece together the puzzle of interspecific human relationships that occurred long ago and that contributed to making us who we are today. In spite of these advances, the fossil record remains very fragmentary, especially concerning the older phases of human evolution.

First consider Homo habilis , so-named because a significant increase in stone tool-making is recognized after its emergence some 2.8 million years ago in East Africa. The evidence for the beginnings of this transformational event that would set off the spiraling evolutionary history of human technological prowess is relatively sparse.

But such ancient (Oldowan ) toolkits do become more abundant from this time forward, at first in Africa, and then into the confines of Eurasia by around 1.8 million years ago. Throughout this period, different kinds of hominins adopted and innovated stone-tool making, socializing it into normalized behavior by teaching it to their young and transforming it into a cutting-edge survival strategy.

We clearly observe the positive repercussions of this major advancement in our evolutionary history from the expanding increases in both the number of archeological sites and their geographical spread. Unevenly through time, occurrences of Oldowan sites throughout the Old World begin to yield more numerous artifacts , attesting to the progressive demographic trends associated with tool-making hominins.

Tool-making was a highly effective adaptive strategy that allowed early Homo species (such as H georgicus and H antecessor ) to define their own niches within multiple environmental contexts , successfully competing for resources with large carnivorous animals.

Early humans used stone tools to access the protein-rich meat, viscera, and bone marrow from large herbivore carcasses, nourishing their energy-expensive brains. The latter show significant increases in volume and organizational complexity throughout this time period.

But were these early humans also competing with one another? So far (and keeping in mind the scarcity of skeletal remains dating to this period), the paleoanthropological record has not revealed signs of intraspecific violence suffered by Oldowan peoples.

Their core-and-flake technologies and simple pounding tools do not include items that could be defined as functional armaments. While a lack of evidence does not constitute proof, we might consider recent estimates in paleodemography , backed by innovative digitized modelization methods and an increasing pool of genetic data that indicate relatively low population densities during the Oldowan.



Isolated groups consisted of few individuals, organized perhaps into clan-like social entities, widely spread over vast, resource-rich territories. These hominins invested in developing technological and social skills , cooperating with one another to adapt to new challenges posed by the changing environmental conditions that characterized the onset of the Quaternary period some 2.5 million years ago.