Exclusive Screening of Al Rawabi School for Girls Season 2 in Amman

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) Jordan plays host to an exclusive screening of Netflix’s most successful and highly anticipated Arabic series, AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Amman. The red-carpet event transported the audience back to high school for one night only, reliving the nostalgic halls and youthful energy of their teenage years. Over 200 guests including Show Creators, Cast of Season 2, Cast of Season 1, renowned influencers, valued partners, key stakeholders, regional and local media representatives, all gathered to honor the launch of season 2.

The pink carpet was filled with the presence of the Showrunner and Creator Tima Shomali and season 2 cast including Tara Abboud (Sarah), Sarah Yousef (Tasneem), Tara Atalla (Nadeen), Kira Yaghnam (Hiba), Thalia Alansari (Shams), Raneem Haitham (Farah), Laith Abweh (Ali), Mohammad Nizar (Omar), Karam Shami (Jawad), Reem Saadeh (Ms Abeer) along with Co-Creators Shirin Kamal and Islam Alshomali.

Among the distinguished attendees were AlRawabi School For Girls Season 1 talents including Joanna Arida and Rakeen Saad.

AlRawabi School For Girls Season 2 follows the story of a teen’s newfound fame on social media as it takes a toll on her mental health and leads her down a dark destructive path, impacting everyone around her as her rise and her fall are candidly documented through the lens of her classmate.

Mark your calendars for February 15, when AlRawabi School for Girls season 2 premieres exclusively on Netflix across 190 countries.





