U.S. Job Market Data Pushes Dollar Near R$5 Mark

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar approached R$5 on Thursday, finishing slightly lower, influenced by global market trends and U.S. job data suggesting delayed interest rate cuts.



The currency ended at R$4.9956, up 0.55%, marking a 1.16% increase for February.



Despite initial attention to Brazil's January inflation data, it was U.S. economic indicators that more significantly swayed currency values and future rate expectations.



Brazil's IPCA rose by 0.42% in January, above the anticipated 0.34%.



This contrasted with December's 0.56% hike, indicating a slight inflation slowdown but not enough to majorly affect currency rates.







Globally, the focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy, as highlighted by the latest U.S. job data.



A drop in jobless claims to 218,000 suggested a robust job market, hinting at postponed rate reductions by the Fed.



The dollar fluctuated in Brazil , touching a high of R$5.0025 after the U.S. job report, then dipped again.



In futures, the dollar stayed just over R$5 by late afternoon.



Political events in Brazil, including a Federal Police probe into an alleged coup attempt under Bolsonaro, had minimal market impact.



Internationally, the dollar's value rose, with the dollar index climbing 0.11% to 104.140 by the day's end.



This dynamic underlines the interconnectedness of global financial markets, where U.S. economic health can sway currency values worldwide, affecting countries like Brazil.

