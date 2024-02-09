Oil Surges 3% As Middle East Tensions Push Brent Above $80

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices soared, marking a fourth straight session of gains amid escalating Middle East tensions.



These concerns have stirred fears of supply disruptions, pushing Brent crude over the $80 threshold for the first time in a week.



On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March's West Texas Intermediate (WTI ) crude ended the day up 3.20%, or $2.36, at $76.22 per barrel.



Similarly, Brent crude for April delivery climbed 3.06%, or $2.42, reaching $81.63 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.



Recent reports have highlighted increasing security threats in the Red Sea, largely due to the Yemeni Houthi rebel group's frequent attacks.







These incidents have significantly affected maritime navigation, prompting Maersk, a major cargo transport firm, to signal increased security concerns.



Additionally, Maersk paused its stock repurchase program, opting for cautious capital management amid the volatile situation.



The Israel-Hamas conflict also draws attention. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Israel might soon achieve a decisive victory over Hamas.



US strike in Iraq targets Kataib Hezbollah commander, known for orchestrating attacks against US forces.



TD Securities warns that these events heighten the risk of extended Middle East conflict, potentially jeopardizing the energy supply further.



Interwoven geopolitics and energy markets stress stability's crucial role in sustaining global supply chains.

MENAFN09022024007421016031ID1107831415