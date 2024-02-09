EU’S Firm Stance On Venezuela’S Election Integrity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European Parliament criticizes Venezuela for disqualifying presidential hopeful María Corina Machado, threatening to ignore this year's elections.



A resolution highlighted that election recognition hinges on specific prerequisites, notably including Machado.



The resolution advises the EU against dispatching election observers to Venezuela unless these criteria are met, insisting on Machado's electoral participation.



The text vehemently denounces attempts to bar Machado, a leading opposition figure who faced a 15-year public office ban, affirmed by Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice (STJ).



Despite a 2023 agreement promising 2024 presidential elections with unrestricted candidate selection, Machado's ban persists.







She triumphed in the opposition primaries, only to be disqualified over alleged corruption during Juan Guaidó's internationally recognized presidency.



The STJ upheld her disqualification alongside Henrique Capriles', another presidential contender, negating the primary's outcomes.



The resolution implores EU states to continue sanctions against Nicolás Maduro's administration and suggests punitive measures against STJ judges.



EU demands an end to the harassment of Machado and the opposition, reaffirming commitment to Venezuela's democratic rights and fair elections.



MENAFN09022024007421016031ID1107831411