Nigeria’S New Measures To Fortify Naira

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nigeria is implementing strategies to strengthen the naira against the dollar, aiming to attract foreign investment.



These steps include a second naira devaluation, updated rules for money transfer services, and directives to prevent dollar hoarding by banks.



The nation's struggle stems from insufficient dollar earnings against the business sector's demand, pushing currency trade to informal markets.



A significant backlog of $7 billion in foreign payments has also hampered international firms from recovering their profits.



To address this, Nigeria adjusted the official exchange rate to mirror the market more accurately, following the elimination of multiple exchange rates.







This adjustment is part of a broader strategy to make exchange rates reflect real market conditions.



Economist Pieter Scribante believes these measures could, in the longer term, encourage economic expansion by reducing imports and enhancing non-oil exports.



However, there's a risk that these changes might initially increase market uncertainty and potentially elevate inflation to around 30% in 2024.



Cardoso noted an audit questioning the legitimacy of a portion of the $7 billion backlog.



The central bank has resolved a third of these claims, with the rest expected to be settled shortly.



The aviation sector remains significantly affected, with IATA reporting a $700 million debt to its members.



Reforms in remittance regulations aim to increase official transactions, given Nigeria's substantial share of remittances in sub-Saharan Africa.



In addition, these changes are expected to improve supply and stabilize the market.



Local and international remittance services face new central bank regulations, impacting fintech startups and necessitating clear communication about their services.



These actions collectively signify Nigeria's commitment to stabilizing the naira and ensuring economic steadiness in a challenging global financial landscape.

