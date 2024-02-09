Delhi Records 6.8 Degrees Celsius, AQI 'Satisfactory' At Several Stations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

Until last week, the temperature was hovering around 12 degrees, and on Thursday, minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2.

IMD's Wednesday forecast showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 22 degrees, with the minimum at around 7 degrees again.

IMD said that there will be "mainly clear sky" throughout the day.

Although the sun shines brightly during the day, Delhiites seem to have no relief from chilly breeze, and many were observed gathering around bonfires to stay warm at night.

Air quality at 9 am at several stations across the city fell under the 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' category, surprisingly, after days of being in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'poor' category standing at 218 and PM10 reached 289, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 84, which is counted as 'satisfactory' and PM10 at 117, falling under 'moderate' category.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 193, and PM10 was at 312.

