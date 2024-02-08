Portable Solar Charger Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2023-28

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Portable Solar Charger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “,

The global

portable solar charger market size

reached US$ 3.6 Billion in

2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by

2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during

2023-2028.

A portable solar charger is a compact electronic device that harnesses energy from the sun to generate electricity, which can then be used to charge various battery-powered devices, such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, and power banks. They are equipped with photovoltaic (PV) solar panels that capture sunlight and convert it into electrical energy, typically stored in an integrated battery or transferred directly to the connected device. They are designed for on-the-go use, making them ideal for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and traveling. They offer a convenient and sustainable way to keep essential electronic devices powered in remote locations or during emergencies, where access to traditional power sources may be limited. At present, portable solar chargers are gaining immense traction among environmentally conscious consumers across the globe as they provide a renewable energy source and reduce carbon footprints by decreasing reliance on fossil fuels for charging devices.

Portable Solar Charger Market Trends and Drivers:

The global portable solar charger market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of portable solar chargers as eco-friendly alternatives to traditional power sources due to the growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the escalating demand for clean energy solutions. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and travel has strengthened the need for reliable and portable charging options, particularly in remote areas where access to electrical grids is limited. Additionally, the expanding use of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices in daily life has augmented the demand for convenient and on-the-go charging solutions, with portable solar chargers offering a reliable source of power. Moreover, ongoing advancements in solar panel technology, including improved efficiency and affordability that make portable solar chargers more accessible and attractive to consumers, have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the heightening adoption of remote work and outdoor recreational activities amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has fueled the demand for portable solar chargers as people seek reliable ways to stay connected and powered while moving, thereby contributing to market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Small Portable Solar Charger

Foldable Solar Charger Backpack Solar Charger

Breakup by Panel Type:



Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline Others

Breakup by Application:



Individual

Defense Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Anker Innovations

FlexSolar

Goal Zero

iceTECH USA

Nekteck

Powertraveller International Ltd

Renogy

Suntactics Voltaic Systems

