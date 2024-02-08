UAE Weather: Humid Tonight, Temperatures To Dip To 4Oc

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 7:23 AM

The day will be partly cloudy and low clouds will appear over scattered areas, especially northward and eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Temperatures could be as high as 26oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23oC in Abu Dhabi and 24oC in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

However, temperatures could be as low as 15oC in Abu Dhabi and 16oC in Dubai and 4oC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas. Levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 per cent to 80 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ:

UAE weather alert: Residents warned of heavy rain, lightning, possible hail in some areas

UAE weather: Possible rainfall, mist may form over some areas