Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) New Product Launch - Verigrow(R) Hose-On

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is pleased to announce the launch of a new product - Verigrow(R) all-purpose liquid fertiliser and soil improver pre-mixed and ready to hose-on.
The new product, which comes with a hose-on attachment treats an area of up to 150 m2. Verigrow(R) hose-on comes in a 2L bottle with an ergonomic handle and is specifically formulated to apply nitrogen and amino acids at the right concentration for your plants to thrive. It also comes with refill instructions on the product label once empty.
Dr Ramiz Boulos
Executive Chairman
