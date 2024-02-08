Bright Day Divorce Consultancy Announced Expansion Plans Into The Greater Bay Area

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2024 - Since 2013, Bright Day Divorce Consultancy has established a commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible divorce counseling services to diverse sectors within the Hong Kong community. With ambitions to broaden its reach, the consultancy has announced expansion plans into the Greater Bay Area, which includes Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, responding to the increasing demand for its specialized divorce services in the region.



Lucas, the Business Development Manager, notes the Greater Bay Area's rapid growth and dynamism present significant opportunities for the firm. Bright Day aims to provide the essential divorce counseling guidance needed by clients from China and Hong Kong. As part of its expansion efforts, the firm will extend its services to Shenzhen, offering a comprehensive range of personalized divorce counseling services (離婚申請 ) for China-Hong Kong cases, encompassing divorce procedures, child custody(撫養權 ), alimony, and asset division counseling.



Furthermore, to optimize service delivery in new markets, Bright Day will implement a cutting-edge video conferencing system to facilitate 24-hour online counseling services and will employ an additional staff force to manage inquiries from Hong Kong and Mainland China clients. This advanced video conferencing technology integrates high-definition video, audio conferencing, telephony, webinars, and chat functionalities into a seamless communication platform, ensuring secure and confidential meetings with features like password protection and controlled screen sharing, regardless of the client's location. Lucas emphasizes that this system will simplify access to services, catering to the busy schedules of clients, and is enthusiastic about providing continuous, superior quality divorce counseling to individuals in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.



Bright Day Divorce Consultancy is committed to building long-term, trust-based relationships with clients, offering personalized counseling solutions for pre- and post-divorce scenarios, and providing objective, professional advice to individuals and families. The consultancy also has ambitions to expand into new markets in Europe and the United States in the future, aiming to serve a wider array of Chinese and international clients.









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Bright Day Divorce Consultancy Bright Day Divorce Consultancy specializes in navigating the complexities of the divorce process, focusing on divorce counselling strategies tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. The consultancy's services include guidance on divorce procedures, divorce lawyer recommendations , property division advice, alimony counselling, child custody arrangements, and specific assistance for divorces involving Hong Kong and China residents.



