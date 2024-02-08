“Nashama Can Make It To AFC Asian Cup Final” Coach

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian national football team's coach Moroccan Hussein Ammouta on Monday expressed confidence in Nashama's ability to overtake South Korea and reach the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final.

Ammouta acknowledged the difficulty of the match against South Korea, citing the "exceptional" endurance, strength and speed of Jurgen Klinsmann's squad, he said that Nashama (“The Chivalrous Ones”) have played South Korea and secured a 2–2 draw in the group phase.

Jordan held South Korea to a 2-2 draw in the Asian Cup Group E game on January 20th, following a 91st-minute own goal from Jordanian defender Yazan Al-Arab.

"But tomorrow's (Tuesday's) match is different. Both sides have big dreams to reach the final and make history," Ammouta said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jordan sealed their place in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 following a 1-0 victory over Tajikistan on Friday Korea advanced with Jordan to the semifinals of the Asian Cup following a 2-1 win over Australia.



