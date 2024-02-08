King Attends Ceremony Marking Al Israa Wal Miraj

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday attended a ceremony marking the occasion of Al Israa wal Miraj, at Al Husseiniya Palace.

The ceremony, which began with a recital of verses from the Holy Quran, was attended by members of the Royal family, heads of authorities and several senior officials and officers.

In remarks at the ceremony, Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh said the occasion of Al Israa wal Miraj, which falls on the 27th of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is an occasion to remember Jordan's historic and spiritual responsibility towards Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and Palestine.

MENAFN08022024000028011005ID1107831223