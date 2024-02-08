EMRC Adopts RAIS+ To Manage Radiation Sources

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Board of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), Ziad Saideh said on Thursday that the Kingdome had adopted the developed Regulatory Authority Information System (RAIS+) to assist its regulatory role in managing radioactive sources by employing an integrated management system, and to maintain a national register of radiation sources and other records related to safety and security.



Chairman of the board EMR Ziad Saideh said that the adoption is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah's assumption of constitutional powers, and came in compliance with safety standards issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



He also said that Jordan is among the first countries to adopt the RAIS+ system, "in its most advanced format".

Saideh said that the system will be available for service recipients after completing technical procedures, in coordination with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.