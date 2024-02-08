Carnival Will Begin With Higher Fuel Prices

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Fuel prices will increase starting on Friday, February 9, according to the National Secretariat of Energy (SNE).

95 octane gasoline will increase by two cents and will be sold at $1.00 per liter ($3.78 per gallon).

While 91 octane gasoline will have an increase of 3 cents and will be on sale for $0.93 per liter ($3.51 per gallon).

low sulfur diesel, it will also increase 3 cents and will be priced at $0.94 per liter ($3.57 per gallon).

The new fuel prices will be in effect from 6:00 am on Friday, February 9 until 5:59 am on Friday, February 23.



