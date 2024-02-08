Carnival Will Begin With Higher Fuel Prices

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Fuel prices will increase starting on Friday, February 9, according to the National Secretariat of Energy (SNE).
95 octane gasoline will increase by two cents and will be sold at $1.00 per liter ($3.78 per gallon).
While 91 octane gasoline will have an increase of 3 cents and will be on sale for $0.93 per liter ($3.51 per gallon).
low sulfur diesel, it will also increase 3 cents and will be priced at $0.94 per liter ($3.57 per gallon).
The new fuel prices will be in effect from 6:00 am on Friday, February 9 until 5:59 am on Friday, February 23.
MENAFN08022024000218011062ID1107831213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.