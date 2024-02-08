Biomednewsbreaks Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Secures ~$6.2M In Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ: REVB) , a life sciences company that is focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease, recently announced the closing of its public offering. The offering consisted of 128,470 shares of the company's common stock and 1,236,530 pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock, together with warrants to purchase up to 2,730,000 shares of its common stock, at an offering price to the public of $4.53 per share and associated warrant, or $4.5299 per pre-funded warrant and associated warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $4.53 per share and are exercisable upon issuance, expiring five years following the date of issuance. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease using its proprietary formulation, Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including GEMINI-SSI as a prevention for hospital acquired infection, GEMINI-AKI as a prevention for acute kidney injury, as well as GEMINI-CKD for the treatment of chronic kidney disease. For more information about the company, visit

